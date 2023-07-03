Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.70 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

