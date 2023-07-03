Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 255.4% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $173.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.71. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

