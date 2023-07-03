Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $460.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.38 and a 200 day moving average of $468.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.