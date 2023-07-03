Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $112.02 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

