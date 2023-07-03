Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $485.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.25.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

