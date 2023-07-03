Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.37 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.