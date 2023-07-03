Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Shares of LIN opened at $381.08 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.01.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

