Loop Capital Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $285.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.50.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $266.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $267.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 153.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

