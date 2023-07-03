Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Head to Head Comparison

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -213.75% -136.35%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 5.07 $392.37 million N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 20,798.82 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Atlas Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lynas Rare Earths and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants. In addition, it offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Atlas Lithium

(Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.