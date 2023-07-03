Lynch Asset Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.9% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.