Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 90,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

