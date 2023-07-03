Lynch Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.