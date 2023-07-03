Lynch Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.7% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

