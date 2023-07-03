Lynch Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.