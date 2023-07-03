Lynch Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 555,786 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $160.55 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $161.66. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.