Lynch Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $198.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

