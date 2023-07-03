Lynch Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,337. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $128.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

