Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $472.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 533,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.