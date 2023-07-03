Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $472.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magnachip Semiconductor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.