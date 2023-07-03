Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MXFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $472.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 533,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

