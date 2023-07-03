Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 128,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $202,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $237.48 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $238.28. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

