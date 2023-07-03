Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,614 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.74 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

