Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $186.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.