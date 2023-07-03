Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,831,580. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $162.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.