Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

