MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of MaxLinear worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in MaxLinear by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MXL opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

