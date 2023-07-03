MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 15.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $198.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.