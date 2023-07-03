MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,732 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

