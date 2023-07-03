MBE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $186.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average is $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

