MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

