MBE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.53 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

