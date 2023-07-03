MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.