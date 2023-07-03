MBE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.66 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.