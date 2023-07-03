McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 122 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $133.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

