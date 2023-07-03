McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 76,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.