McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

