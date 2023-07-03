McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day moving average is $250.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

