McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

