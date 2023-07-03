McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VCSH opened at $75.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
