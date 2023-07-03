McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, WealthOne LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

META opened at $286.98 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.43. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

