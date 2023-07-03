McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

