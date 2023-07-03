McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,062 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

