McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $174.20 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

