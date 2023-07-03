McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,748 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $48.16 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

