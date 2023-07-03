McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average of $242.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

