McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

