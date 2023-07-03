McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,457,820.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $427.31 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $315.78 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.