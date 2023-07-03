McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,457,820.00 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $427.31 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $315.78 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
