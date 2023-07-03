MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $210,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in 3M were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.