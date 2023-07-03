Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

