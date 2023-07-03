Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,833 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 947.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 181,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,878,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

