Melfa Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 541.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,608 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,506 in the last ninety days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

(Free Report)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

