Melfa Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

